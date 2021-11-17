Youths caught setting bins on fire on Arbourthorne playing fields in Sheffield
Police found a large fire which had been set by a group of ‘youths’ who had been seen dragging bins across Arbourthorne playing fields.
A statement on the arson attack issued by South Yorkshire Police said: “Whilst on patrol (Tuesday, November 16) we were stopped by a member of the public who had seen some youths pulling bins across Arbourthorne Playing Field.
CRIME: Sheffield buses diverted as hooligans hurl missiles near Firth Park and Northern General Hospital
“Upon our arrival this was the sight we were greeted with. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue attended and put the fire out. The fire service advised that they had been to a similar incident on Monday at the same location.
“This behaviour is very dangerous and the fire had started to spread to the surrounding trees.
“We have been given some descriptions of the youths involved, enquires are on going.”
Anyone with information about the firebugs responsible should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 497 of November 16.