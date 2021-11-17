A statement on the arson attack issued by South Yorkshire Police said: “Whilst on patrol (Tuesday, November 16) we were stopped by a member of the public who had seen some youths pulling bins across Arbourthorne Playing Field.

“Upon our arrival this was the sight we were greeted with. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue attended and put the fire out. The fire service advised that they had been to a similar incident on Monday at the same location.

A fire was started on Arbourthorne playing fields, Sheffield

“This behaviour is very dangerous and the fire had started to spread to the surrounding trees.

“We have been given some descriptions of the youths involved, enquires are on going.”