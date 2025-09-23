A man who earned thousands from the sale of class A drugs has been ordered to pay back his ill-gotten gains as the courts send him to jail.

Intricate detective work from South Yorkshire Police helped track down a major seller of heroin and cocaine on the streets of Sheffield.

Using multiple mobile phones, Anyale Hassan Ibrahim would send out what officers describe as ‘broadcast messages’, including one reading ‘Activate best of both !!’ which was sent to more than 140 contacts on December 6, 2024.

A drug dealer who sold cocaine and heroin has been ordered to pay back more than £100,000 as he's jailed for five years and 11 months at Sheffield Crown Court. | SYP

Police understand that ‘best of both’ referred to heroin and cocaine and these messages would be used to make sales.

Ibrahim, 32, was arrested on March 18, with police seize and examining two mobile phones.

Bodycam footage shared of the arrest shows officers waking up Ibrahim and saying ‘Hassan morning, you’re under arrest mate’.

Through their investigation, officers linked three mobile phone numbers to Ibrahim using several methods, including corroborating CCTV footage which showed him top up one of his mobiles at a service station on Ecclesall Road.

On the day of his arrest, Ibrahim, of no fixed abode, was interviewed by police and proved no comment to all questions.

He was subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine, pleading guilty to both offences at Sheffield Crown Court on September 10.

Ibrahim was jailed for five years and 11 months at the same court on September 17 and has also been served a Proceeds of Crime Act Order which means he will have to repay the £108,000 he gained through his criminal activities.

Detective Constable Nic Wood, of the Sheffield Fortify team and the officer in charge of the case, said: “Those who profit from illegal and deadly drugs have no place in our society.

“These drugs cause immense damage, both to those who use them and to wider society due to the connection between illicit drug use and organised criminality.

“Ibrahim was instrumental in this drugs line, and I am pleased that he has been caught and the line disrupted.

“I am proud of the work of Sheffield Fortify in building a strong case against Ibrahim using his phone records. The evidence against him was so strong that he changed his plea to guilty and had rightly been locked up for several years.

“I am also glad that he has been ordered to repay the money he made through the drugs line. The message is loud and clear - we will not allow offenders to profit from criminal activity and we will act to enforce repayment.”