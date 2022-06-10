Youngsters showing signs of abusive behaviour to be referred to new South Yorkshire service

The Level Up programme will be aimed at youngsters aged between 11 and 15-years-old and will seek to prevent ‘behaviour growing worse as years go by and to stop them committing domestic abuse crimes later in life’.

Funding of £108K for the scheme has been secured through a bid to the Home Office Perpetrator Fund (£66,666) and money from South Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Alan Billings (£41,334).

The programme will be delivered by social justice charity, Cranstoun, over a 12-month period.

Picture posed by model and used for illustrative purposes only

Mr Billings said: “We know that while some young women and some men are teenage victims of domestic abuse, others are perpetrators. However, there is currently little support available for perpetrators to help them recognise their abusive behaviour and change their ways.

“This scheme will provide a much-needed service to fill this gap. Its aim is to help change the behaviours of predominantly young men. By providing education and support at a young age we hope to prevent their behaviour growing worse as years go by and to stop them committing domestic abuse crimes later in life. This will improve the quality of their life now as well as preventing future partners from becoming victims.”

Cranstoun will work with up to 100 secondary school-aged children over the next year who have been identified by social workers, police, teachers and other professionals as pupils who are showing abusive behaviours towards parents, siblings and intimate partners.

The programme for each young person will run as 10 bespoke one-to-one sessions, and will focus on how aggression, conflict and anger can impact on people close to the young people.

A team of specialist workers will be working with the young people to bring about change. They will also provide support to the families and partners who have been subject to abuse.