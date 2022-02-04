South Yorkshire Police's Fraud Coordination Team said the fraudster specifically targets young people.

According to reports, she claims to be from Birmingham, states that she has become separated from her friends after a night out and has lost her phone and has no money to get home.

DS Sam Erabadda said: “The victims, who have been approached the morning after the alleged night out, have gone on to give money to the woman or to pay for her journey home, due to concerns for her welfare and on the understanding that she will pay any money back the next day. However, the money is never returned.

South Yorkshire Police's Fraud Coordination Team has issued a warning about an emerging scam circulating in our area, which has seen young people in Sheffield city centre being targeted by a fraudster, who claims to be unable to get home after a night out.

“We know that a lot of young people look out for each other when out and about, and if they come across someone in need they will not hesitate in stopping to help. So it’s really worrying that this criminal is putting these young adults in a really difficult situation and exploiting their goodwill.

“We are aware of a number of reports of this scam, so if you are out in Sheffield city centre and approached by someone asking for help in the form of money, please do make sure you do all you can to check they are genuine before handing over any cash.

“We wish we didn’t have to give you this guidance, in an ideal world everyone would be free to go about their day without the fear of scammed, but the sad reality is that there are criminals out there who may look to take advantage.”

‘How do I know they are telling the truth?’

The police then published advice as a precautionary measure, instructing young people to be cautious of anyone they do not know or have not met before asking for money.

They said: “Remember this person could be a fraudster and not genuinely a person in need.

“Are they genuinely in need? How do I know they are telling the truth?

“If you are concerned about someone and their welfare when out and about, remember if you’re inside a venue, please report your concerns to the staff and make them aware as soon as possible so they can assist.

“Our officers carry out regular patrols in the city centre and they are there to help, so please do stop them and share your concerns.

“If you decide to help a member of the public out and pay for a taxi or train ticket, if possible, make any purchases with a credit card. This can provide you with additional financial protection if they turn out to not be genuine.

“If someone is making you feel unsafe, or you think they are unsafe, call the police. Call 101 or 999 in an emergency.”