Young man stabbed twice in Sheffield street
A young man stabbed in an attack on a Sheffield street was knifed twice – once in his back and once in his armpit.
The 19-year-old was stabbed during a disturbance in Attercliffe in the early hours of Saturday, July 6.
Violence flared in Oakes Green, between the Sapphire Lounge and M.A Tooling on Attercliffe Road, at around 1am.
The victim of the attack was seriously injured but is recovering well and is due to be discharged over the next couple of days.
Six men were arrested in connection with the incident but have since been released from custody.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 76 of July 6.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.