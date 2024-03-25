Woodhouse: Young child found alone in Sheffield street reunited with family after hospital check
Police were called to a Sheffield suburb after a young child was found alone in the street.
On Friday night, South Yorkshire Police was contacted after a young boy, thought to have been around four years old, was found on his own in a Woodhouse street.
It is claimed he had been near to a busy road when he was spotted by a dog walker.
He was said to have been "really cold" but otherwise unharmed.
The youngster was taken to the One Stop shop, where he was cared for until police officers arrived and took over.
A search for his family was mounted and the youngster was taken to hospital as a precaution for a check up.
His family members were located and the little boy was returned to them "safe and well".
South Yorkshire Police said: "We were called at 6.33pm on Friday (March 22) to the Woodhouse area of Sheffield following reports of concerns for the welfare of a child.
"The child, who was uninjured, was taken to hospital as a precaution before being returned to their family safe and well."