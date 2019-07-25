The man, who has not yet been identified, was found shortly after 7pm on Wednesday evening on Station Road in Deepcar with ‘multiple injuries’.

The men - aged 30 and 48-years-old - were both arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody.

Police corden off Lowood Club at Station Road in Deepcar where a body was found in woodland

Detective Chief Inspector James Axe said: “Our inquiry is in the very early stages and we’re working hard to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Extensive enquiries are also underway to identify the victim and trace his family. A post-mortem examination will be taking place today.

“A cordon is currently in place on Station Road and is expected to remain there for the rest of the day, as officers maximise forensic opportunities at the scene.

“At this time, we are in the process of speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage of the area.

“We are treating this as a murder investigation and it is therefore imperative that we gather as much information as possible to determine exactly what happened last night.”

As well as a cordon around where the body was found in an old brick works at the top of Station Road, police were also focusing on the Lowood working men’s club, which was also taped off.

Builder, Daniel Aitken, who lives nearby said the club had been closed since around 9pm on Wednesday night.

He said: “The steward told me that he can’t open again until police finish their forensic work and reviewing the club’s CCTV. They think that either the victim or the suspects have been in the club.

“I heard the man was found by a dog walker with his head caved in. He was still alive supposedly but died after the emergency services arrived.

“The road is busier than you would think because of the club and it is also used by a lot of dog walkers and mountain bikers on their way to the woods.”

Two cyclists in the area spoke of their shock at seeing the police cordons in a place known for its beauty and tranquility.

Darren Hobson from Stocksbridge said he came mountain biking in the area four or five times a week and suspected the incident may have been alcohol related.

And businessmen and fellow biker Shaun Stapleton said he thought the answer must lie in the local community.

“You don’t get many outsiders round here,” he said.

Police have appealed for anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious to call them on 101 quoting incident number 831 of July 24.