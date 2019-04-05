Yorkshire woman jailed for manslaughter after kicking man in head

A Yorkshire woman has been jailed for manslaughter after a man she kicked in the head died from his injuries.

The assault took place on September 8, 2018, when emergency services were called to an altercation at a house on Elmwood Avenue, Huddersfield.

Police and ambulance services found a man with serious injuries.

David Baxter, aged 59, was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with serious injuries.

He suffered a significant head injury and bleeding on the brain.

He died two days later on September, 10 as a result of his injuries.

A man and a woman were arrested shortly after the incident.

The man was released without charge and the woman was charged with murder.

Rio Liburd, 32 of Pennine Gardens, Linthwaite, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court ahead of her trial and pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Liburd was jailed on Friday, April 5.

She was sentenced to 10 years and six months.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Jaz Khan, who led the investigation, said: “Liburd inflicted a violent and unprovoked attack on David Baxter by kicking him on his head and as a result of her actions, David sustained significant injuries which proved fatal.

“We welcome the sentence which has been passed down to Liburd today and hope that it goes some way to help David’s family come to terms with what has happened.”

