Yorkshire man had over two million indecent images and stored firearms in secret underground bunker

A 70-year-old man who amassed one of the largest known collections of indecent images in England and Wales has admitted storing prohibited firearms in a secret underground bunker.

When officers raided the home of Geoffrey Crossland in Padside Green Farm, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, they found guns hidden underneath the property, along with ammunition.

York Crown Court

Police had been investigating the pensioner after he was found to have amassed more than 2.2 million indecent images, described by the Crown Prosecution Service as one of the biggest known collections in England and Wales.

North Yorkshire Police said the seizure of the images was the biggest in the county, and included 6,946 in the most extreme category A.

Appearing at York Crown Court on Monday, Crossland admitted 11 charges in relation to the possession of firearms and ammunition.

He had previously pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images between January 2011 and October 2018.

He will be sentenced later on Monday by His Honour Judge Andrew Stubbs.

By Henry Clare, Press Association