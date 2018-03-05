York police arrest gang of suspected shoplifters from Sheffield at McArthur Glen Designer Outlet

Police are questioning a gang of four suspected shoplifters from Sheffield who were arrested at the McArthur Glen Designer Outlet near York.

Officers received a call at 2.40pm yesterday from security staff who reported a gang believed to be targeting a number of designer stores.

The security team had already detained one man, who had been found in possession of suspected stolen property, and they were tracking other members of the group.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman today said: "A man and a woman had been seen to leave the shopping park and get into a silver Mercedes Benz C-class.

"Police attended and stopped the suspect vehicle before it left the premises.

"On conducting a search of the vehicle, officers located a number of items of clothing suspected as stolen and a device suspected to have been used to de-tag items."

The vehicle was seized by officers and two people were arrested.

A 25-year-old man from Sheffield remains in custody on suspicion of shoplifting and driving without insurance, while a 24-year-old woman from Sheffield is being questioned on suspicion of going equipped for theft and shoplifting.

Security staff identified the other member of the group, who was kept under surveillance until officers arrived to make an arrest.

The 24-year-old man from Sheffield was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and going equipped to steal after being found in possession of a number of suspected stolen items and another suspected de-tagging device.

The member of the group who had been detained already was also arrested on suspicion of shoplifting.

The 22-year-old man from Sheffield remains in custody today along with the three other suspects.