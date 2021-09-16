Officers were deployed to the Maltby branch of the discount chain yesterday following complaints about the behaviour of youths.

They were accused of ‘disrespecting’ to staff and customer, ‘causing havoc’ with the merchandise and using trolleys ‘dangerously’.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers have had cause to attend Home Bargains in Maltby after reports were received about youths disrespecting staff and customers, causing havoc with the merchandise and using trolleys dangerously.

Home Bargains in Maltby

“When asked to leave, they refused.

“Whilst this may seem like a small incident it has caused panic to a number of elderly shoppers who are only just getting used to venturing out again.

“These youths will be identified and educated on how their actions affect others. The appropriate banning orders will also be put in place.”

Posting on Facebook, customer Natalie Faye said: “It’s always the same in there, the staff work so hard but some kids just run riot in there causing mayhem.

“I was in there a couple of weeks ago and there were kids on scooters and kicking footballs round the shop. It’s appalling.”

Customer Jean Whinfrey added: “There were a couple a few weeks ago running through squirting water out of their bottles down the aisles.

“I told them to stop and a staff member escorted them out while they hurled abuse at her.”