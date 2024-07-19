Yobs attack milk float with bottles on Sheffield street as police called to early hours incident
South Yorkshire Police have been called in over the incident which happened in the early hours of this morning, as the victim was delivering milk around the city.
Police say their investigation into the incident, on Hartington Road, near Millhouses, in Sheffield, is ongoing.
Officers said in a statement today: “At 1am today (Friday July 19) we responded to reports of criminal damage at Hartington Road.
“It is reported that three boys, aged around 16, stole bottles of milk from the back of a van and threw them at the vehicle, causing damage.
“The boys then allegedly fled the scene. Enquiries are ongoing.”