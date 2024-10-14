XL Bully: Dog saved from death row brutally attacks another family dog in South Yorkshire
Last week, on October 10, South Yorkshire Police received a 999 call from the owner of an XL Bully stating it had savaged another dog in her home and she was concerned for her young children’s safety.
The dog had previously been in police kennels after its owner failed to register it with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) when the law came into force in February 2024.
The case was taken to court, and in May, the judge granted a destruction order for the dog.
The owner of the dog appealed the decision and was successful in the dog being returned to her and her family home.
Leading the work on dangerous dogs in South Yorkshire, Chief Inspector Emma Cheney, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “The dog involved in this case has cost our force, and ultimately the taxpayer thousands of pounds.
“The kennelling cost for the dog was over £2,500, in addition to court costs, and further expense of police officers’ time, response and now the veterinary fees to destroy the dog.
“We are working hard to prevent injury from dangerous dogs to our communities but continue to need your help.
“Our ongoing efforts are having a positive impact and this year; we have seen a reduction in serious injury caused by dogs.
“To support us, we continue to urge owners to be vigilant and aware of your dogs, their characteristics and understand that just because your dog has been returned to you, does not label them as ‘safe’.
“As with any dog, you need to take precaution and be realistic about your dog’s ability to cause harm.”