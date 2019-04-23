Concerned neighbours of a Sheffield councillor whose house was shot at this morning claim the gun attack is not an isolated incident.

The claim a gun was fired at Councillor Mohammad Maroof’s home in Edgedale Road, Nether Edge, in the early hours.

Police officers have cordoned off Councillor Mohammad Maroof's home after a shooting this morning (Pic: Sam Cooper)

They heard a loud bang and witnessed armed police officers arriving at the property.

Bullet holes can be seen in the front door of the semi detached property, which has been cordoned off and is under police guard.

Police crime scene investigators arrived at the house earlier today.

One neighbour claims there have been a series of incidents at the property over the last few months.

He said a couple of months ago masked men pulled up and smashed the windows of a vehicle outside the house before dragging the owner out and breaking his arm.

He claimed that the windows of Coun Maroof’s home, which he shares with his family, were recently smashed with bricks and rocks.

Speaking about the latest incident, he said: "Just after 3am, I heard a bang and as soon as the bang went the car alarms went off.

“I thought somebody had hit a car it was that loud. I didn't hear any cars pull up so whether they were on foot I don't know.”

He added: "About 20 minutes later I was aware there was still stuff going on outside and I went out and there were two armed police officers with torches looking for cartridges."

Details have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.