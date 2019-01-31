A member of staff at a Sheffield post office has described the moment two men on a motorbike robbed a security van worker of cash in one of two linked incidents.

A pair of brazen robbers stole a cash box from the worker as he was delivering money to Stradbroke Post Office, Stradbroke Drive, Sheffield, at around 10.30am on Tuesday.

Detectives have released this CCTV in connection with the robberies

The incident came just 45 minutes after the same two men robbed a security van worker outside the Royal Bank of Scotland on Church Street in Sheffield city centre.

READ MORE: Tom Bell murder – What is known two weeks on

The post office worker said: “We were having some money delivered for the post office and there were two lads outside on a motorbike. They were both wearing helmets and I think they’d been planning it.

“When the van worker came he said he saw one of the men who was wearing a helmet stood near the cash machine.

Detectives have released this CCTV in connection with the robberies.

“One man disappeared behind the cash machine and the other was waiting down the road on the motorbike.

“As soon as the security man came in and got the security box the man hiding grabbed the box and the other man came on the motorbike and they sped off towards Stradbroke Road.”

READ MORE: Cannabis plants and dogs seized during police raid in Doncaster

Detectives have released CCTV footage of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Kris Thorpiie, who saw the first robbery at the RBS branch, said he was first alerted to the incident after hearing a motorbike ‘revving’.

He said one of the men went into the bank and grabbed a bag before getting back on the motorbike which disappeared down High Street.

Det Sgt Wayne Price said: “Thankfully, no one was injured in either of these incidents and no weapons were used.

“Both of these incidents occurred in busy areas and no doubt there were people who saw what happened or who saw the motorbike pictured prior to the incidents occurring, or just after.”

READ MORE: Duo on motorbike rob Sheffield security workers of cash in two daylight robberies in just an hour

The RBS was closed for around five hours following the incident and customers were advised to use the Natwest branch on High Street.

Det Sgt Price added: “We’d like to hear from anyone with information. Did you see what happened?”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 996 of January 29 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.