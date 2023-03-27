Two men have now been arrested over a suspected arson attack at a Sheffield home that hospitalised three people.

Four people were inside the two-storey house on Wordsworth Avenue, Parson Cross, last Tuesday evening (March 21) when it went up in flames in a suspected petrol bombing. Two people managed to escape from the house – including a 42-year-old man who jump from a top-floor window and broke his leg in the fall – while emergency services had to rescue at 47-year-old woman and a six-year-old girl from inside.

As of last week, a 42-year-old man, a 47-year-old woman called Helen and her six-year-old daughter, Destiny, were still in hospital receiving treatment. The family’s two pet dogs – a Japanese Akita and an American Bully – died in the horror blaze.

Now, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed a second person has been arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life. The 29-year-old man from Rotherham was detained on March 23 and has now been bailed with conditions. It comes after a 31-year-old man from Sheffield was arrested and bailed last week.

Officers have revealed they believe the fire at a home in Wordsworth Avenue on March 21 was started deliberately as they appeal for information.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and detectives are appealing for anyone with information that could assist with enquiries to come forward.”

CCTV footage seen by The Star captured an explosion at the house and how a car arrived and suddenly sped away in the moments after the fire broke out.

Helen’s son, Lewis Dabell, 23, has launched a fundraising appeal after revealing that everything in the family home was destroyed on the fire. It raised more than £2,300 in three days. You can donate to the appeal to help the family HERE.

Police are continuing to ask for anyone who may have information that could help with their investigation, as well as for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area, to come forward.

Six-year-old Destiny remains in hospital after her family's home on Wordsworth Avenue was set on fire.

Anyone who can help police with their investigation is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police through their online live chat, their online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 1041 of March 21, 2023.