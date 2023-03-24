A mum and her daughter who were fortunate to survive a devastating house fire remain in hospital.

Four people were in a house on Wordsworth Avenue, Parson Cross, when the property went up in flames on Tuesday night.

CCTV footage seen by The Star captured an explosion at the house and how a car arrived and suddenly sped away in the moments after the fire broke out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has now emerged that one of the occupants of the house - a 42-year-old man - jumped from an upstairs window to escape the flames, breaking his leg as he landed on the ground.

A house fire on Wordsworth Avenue, Parson Cross, Sheffield, is being treated as arson

A 17-year-old girl also managed to escape, but a woman – 47-year-old Helen – and her six-year-old daughter, Destiny, had to be rescued by firefighters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family’s two pet dogs – a Japanese Akita and an American Bully – died in the horror blaze.

Destiny is said to be on the “road to recovery” and her mum, who was placed in an induced coma woke up yesterday and has started to talk about the blaze and her horrific experience.

Her son, Lewis Dabell, 23, has launched a fundraising appeal after revealing that everything in the family home was destroyed. You can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/helen-destiny

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within a matter of hours of the fundraiser being launched, over £1,000 was donated.

A police probe into the incident is under way, with detectives treating the fire as an arson attack. South Yorkshire Police believe it was a “targeted” attack and that there is no threat to the wider community.

Detective Inspector Richard Armstrong, leading the investigation team, said: “We have already been able to speak to people in the area that evening as we continue to build a complete picture of what happened that evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we are still keen to speak to those who believe they can help. As well as witnesses to the incident on Wordsworth Avenue, we are keen to speak to those who have CCTV footage which may have captured the lead up to or aftermath of the arson. We are also keen to speak to anybody who was driving down Wordsworth Avenue at the time who might have dash cam footage from their vehicle that captured anything that might help us.

“It might seem small and insignificant, but could be a key piece of information that helps piece everything together.

“We understand the worry this incident will have caused the community in Parson Cross. We believe this was a targeted incident, and that there is no threat to the wider community. If you see one of our officers around and have concerns you wish to discuss then please stop and talk to them.”

If you have any information on the fire than can help South Yorkshire Police with their investigation into the house fire, this can be passed on via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 1,041 of March 21, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad