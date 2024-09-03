Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jordan Marples-Douglas was stabbed to death four years ago and although one man is behind bars over the murder, another has been on the run ever since.

Violence flared on the Woodthorpe estate in March 2020 and 23-year-old Jordan paid the price with his life after he was fatally stabbed in a “sustained and brutal attack”.

Murder victim Jordan Marples-Douglas

It was stated in court that he was confronted at his home by two men over a drug debt they were to ‘enforce’.

One of the men, Ben Jones, formerly of Archdale Road, Manor, was found guilty of murder and jailed for life in April 2021 after a trial. He was 26 at the time.

The scene of the murder of Jordan Marples-Douglas in Woodthorpe, Sheffield

He was ordered to serve a minimum of 21 years behind bars before being eligible for parole.

The other man police believe to have been involved, was named in court as Ismail Mohamoud Adan during Jones’ trial. Adan, left the UK the day after the murder after his girlfriend booked him a flight to Dubai.

Using his partner Dina Aweimrin’s bank card at Dubai airport, Adan then booked himself a flight to Somalia and he went to ground.

Aweimrin, then of Oakdale Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield, was jailed for three years in 2021 after being found guilty of assisting an offender. She was 22 at the time.

Aweimrin accepted booking and paying for taxis and flights for her boyfriend but she claimed she thought he had an ill relative and claimed she had no knowledge Jordan had been killed.

In a statement issued after Jones and Aweimrin were jailed, Jordan’s family said: “Despite the trial coming to an end it does not bring closure for us as a family.

“There is still a suspect outstanding who fled the UK in the days following Jordan's murder. We hope one day justice will take its course.”

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer, who led the murder probe, said: “Jones will now spend a considerable period of time behind bars for his extreme violence that night.

“Aweimrin has also rightly been served a custodial sentence for her actions, which led to another man fleeing the country and evading the authorities. Our efforts to trace him continue

This week South Yorkshire Police confirmed the murder suspect remains at large.

The force said: “Ismail Adan is still outstanding, and is evading arrest.”

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.