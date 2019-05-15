WOODSEATS RAPE: Everything we know so far as Sheffield detectives hunt sex attacker
As the manhunt for a rapist who struck in a Sheffield suburb continues, here is everything known so far:
- The rapist struck in Woodseats in broad daylight at around 9.30am yesterday.
- He targeted a 27-year-old woman, who was walking on an area of grassland just off Ulverston Road.
- The crime scene was cordoned off yesterday while forensics experts examined the area.
- Police officers also spent the day carrying out enquiries in the local community looking for potential witnesses or anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious.
- CCTV cameras in the area have been identified and officers are trawling through footage.
- Detective Sergeant Andy Shields, who is leaving the hunt for the attacker, has urged anyone with information to come forward.
- The rape victim is being supported by supported by specialist officers as the investigation progresses.
- She told detectives that her attacker was in his late teens and around 5ft 6ins tall. He was wearing a black jacket with a green top underneath, black trousers and black trainers.
- Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 249 of May 14.
- Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.