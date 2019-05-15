WOODSEATS RAPE: Everything we know so far as Sheffield detectives hunt sex attacker

As the manhunt for a rapist who struck in a Sheffield suburb continues, here is everything known so far:

By The Star Newsroom
Wednesday, 15 May, 2019, 06:52

- The rapist struck in Woodseats in broad daylight at around 9.30am yesterday.

CRIME: Concerns raised over rise in organised crime

A woman was raped on a grassed area off Ulverston Road, Woodseats, Sheffield, yesterday

- He targeted a 27-year-old woman, who was walking on an area of grassland just off Ulverston Road.

COURT: South Yorkshire duo admit falsely imprisoning and wounding woman

- The crime scene was cordoned off yesterday while forensics experts examined the area.

Read More

Read More
Cannabis, hammer, BB gun and cash found during police raid in Sheffield

Sign up to our daily newsletter

- Police officers also spent the day carrying out enquiries in the local community looking for potential witnesses or anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious.

- CCTV cameras in the area have been identified and officers are trawling through footage.

- Detective Sergeant Andy Shields, who is leaving the hunt for the attacker, has urged anyone with information to come forward.

- The rape victim is being supported by supported by specialist officers as the investigation progresses.

- She told detectives that her attacker was in his late teens and around 5ft 6ins tall. He was wearing a black jacket with a green top underneath, black trousers and black trainers.

- Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 249 of May 14.

- Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Feedback