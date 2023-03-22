South Yorkshire Police were called after the shocked youngster had their bike stolen on Thursday evening, near basketball court close to Woodrove Avenue, Woodthorpe.
Officers from the Sheffield South East neighbourhood policing team are investigating, and have appealed for information.
A spokesman said: “At 5.30pm, a seven-year-old was near the basketball court just off Woodrove Avenue when he was approached by a man wearing a balaclava. The man proceeded to take the child’s bike, which is described as a black BMX bike with red handlebars.“The offender has been described as 6ft tall, of a stocky build, and wearing a balaclava, a green coat with their hood up, cap, dark trousers, and pink striped socks. They were walking a black and white Staffordshire bull terrier.”
If you have information log onto https://orlo.uk/9zgO1 or call 101. The investigation number is 14/54869/23.