A spokesman said: “At 5.30pm, a seven-year-old was near the basketball court just off Woodrove Avenue when he was approached by a man wearing a balaclava. The man proceeded to take the child’s bike, which is described as a black BMX bike with red handlebars.“The offender has been described as 6ft tall, of a stocky build, and wearing a balaclava, a green coat with their hood up, cap, dark trousers, and pink striped socks. They were walking a black and white Staffordshire bull terrier.”