News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
22 minutes ago Soccer AM set to be axed at the end of the season
2 hours ago BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations announced - full list
3 hours ago Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals son is ‘critically ill’ with cancer
3 hours ago The Chase contestant tragically dies after episode airs on ITV
18 hours ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change

Woodrove Avenue, Woodthorpe: Child aged seven ‘robbed by masked man with dog’ near Sheffield play area

A child aged seven has been robbed near a play area by a masked man with a Staffordshire bull terrier, police have been told.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 10:39 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 10:40 GMT

South Yorkshire Police were called after the shocked youngster had their bike stolen on Thursday evening, near basketball court close to Woodrove Avenue, Woodthorpe.

Officers from the Sheffield South East neighbourhood policing team are investigating, and have appealed for information.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “At 5.30pm, a seven-year-old was near the basketball court just off Woodrove Avenue when he was approached by a man wearing a balaclava. The man proceeded to take the child’s bike, which is described as a black BMX bike with red handlebars.“The offender has been described as 6ft tall, of a stocky build, and wearing a balaclava, a green coat with their hood up, cap, dark trousers, and pink striped socks. They were walking a black and white Staffordshire bull terrier.”

Most Popular
A child aged seven has been robbed near a play area by a masked man with a Staffordshire bull terrier, police have been told. PIctured is the basketball court near Woodrove Avenue, Woodthorpe
A child aged seven has been robbed near a play area by a masked man with a Staffordshire bull terrier, police have been told. PIctured is the basketball court near Woodrove Avenue, Woodthorpe
A child aged seven has been robbed near a play area by a masked man with a Staffordshire bull terrier, police have been told. PIctured is the basketball court near Woodrove Avenue, Woodthorpe

If you have information log onto https://orlo.uk/9zgO1 or call 101. The investigation number is 14/54869/23.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A child aged seven has been robbed near a play area by a masked man with a Staffordshire bull terrier, police have been told. PIcture shows a bike like that taken
A child aged seven has been robbed near a play area by a masked man with a Staffordshire bull terrier, police have been told. PIcture shows a bike like that taken
A child aged seven has been robbed near a play area by a masked man with a Staffordshire bull terrier, police have been told. PIcture shows a bike like that taken