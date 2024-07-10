Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was arrested and drugs and an imitation firearm were seized as police flooded a Sheffield neighbourhood.

South Yorkshire Police said three warrants had been carried out at different addresses in the Woodhouse area of the city today, Wednesday, July 10.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a Class B drug and breaching court bail.

Police in Woodhouse, Sheffield, where they executed a series of warrants, arresting one man and seizing drugs and an imitation firearm, on Wednesday, July 10 | South Yorkshire Police

Drugs and an imitation firearm were seized following searches of the properties.

Officers also conducted eight stop and searches, seized a vehicle and issued a traffic offence report (TOR) for driving without due care during what the force described as a ‘day of action’ in the area.

Neighbourhood policing officers from the Sheffield South East team held a pop-up station at Woodhouse Community Hub and Library following the early morning police activity, which was supported by mounted police officers.

You can report information to South Yorkshire Police by calling 101.