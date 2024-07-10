Woodhouse: Man arrested and drugs and fake firearm seized as police flood Sheffield suburb
South Yorkshire Police said three warrants had been carried out at different addresses in the Woodhouse area of the city today, Wednesday, July 10.
A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a Class B drug and breaching court bail.
Drugs and an imitation firearm were seized following searches of the properties.
Officers also conducted eight stop and searches, seized a vehicle and issued a traffic offence report (TOR) for driving without due care during what the force described as a ‘day of action’ in the area.
Neighbourhood policing officers from the Sheffield South East team held a pop-up station at Woodhouse Community Hub and Library following the early morning police activity, which was supported by mounted police officers.
