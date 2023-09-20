News you can trust since 1887
Woodhouse: Flasher wanted by police for exposing himself to passers-by in Sheffield street

The flasher exposed himself in broad daylight on a busy road as cars and pedestrians were passing

Published 20th Sep 2023, 10:41 BST
Police in Sheffield have released an E-fit of a man they want to trace after a flasher exposed himself in broad daylight.

An E-fit has been released by the police over a man wanted for indecent exposure in Woodhouse, Sheffield

At around 3pm on August 2, it is reported a man was stood on the side of Retford Road, Woodhouse, and exposed himself to a number of members of the public and cars that were passing by.

The man was described as Asian, aged in his early 40s, short in height, of a large build and with very short hair.

South Yorkshire Police said: "As part of our ongoing enquiries since the incident, this E-fit image has been produced. Do you recognise this man?"

Call 101 and quote incident number 622 of August 2 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.