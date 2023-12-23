Woodhouse car fire: Photos show vehicle ablaze in Sheffield in the early hours of the morning
Dramatic photos have captured a vehicle ablaze in Sheffield.
Shocking photos taken by a reader of The Star have shown a car up in flames in the Woodhouse area of Sheffield this morning (Saturday December 23).
Reader Deb Taylor said the photos were taken between 2.45-3am on Beaver Hill Road, near the junction to Tithe Barn Lane. The photos showed South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue in attendance.
Further images shared on social media showed the burnt out vehicle at the side of the road later this morning.
South Yorkshire Police and the fire service have been contacted for further information.