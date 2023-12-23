News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Woodhouse car fire: Photos show vehicle ablaze in Sheffield in the early hours of the morning

Dramatic photos have captured a vehicle ablaze in Sheffield.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 23rd Dec 2023, 12:07 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Shocking photos taken by a reader of The Star have shown a car up in flames in the Woodhouse area of Sheffield this morning (Saturday December 23).

Reader Deb Taylor said the photos were taken between 2.45-3am on Beaver Hill Road, near the junction to Tithe Barn Lane. The photos showed South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue in attendance.

Dramatic photos have pictured a car on fire in the Woodhouse area in the early hours of the morning on December 23. Photo: Deb TaylorDramatic photos have pictured a car on fire in the Woodhouse area in the early hours of the morning on December 23. Photo: Deb Taylor
Dramatic photos have pictured a car on fire in the Woodhouse area in the early hours of the morning on December 23. Photo: Deb Taylor
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Further images shared on social media showed the burnt out vehicle at the side of the road later this morning. 

South Yorkshire Police and the fire service have been contacted for further information.

Related topics:SheffieldFire serviceSouth Yorkshire Police