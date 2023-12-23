Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shocking photos taken by a reader of The Star have shown a car up in flames in the Woodhouse area of Sheffield this morning (Saturday December 23).

Reader Deb Taylor said the photos were taken between 2.45-3am on Beaver Hill Road, near the junction to Tithe Barn Lane. The photos showed South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue in attendance.

Dramatic photos have pictured a car on fire in the Woodhouse area in the early hours of the morning on December 23. Photo: Deb Taylor

Further images shared on social media showed the burnt out vehicle at the side of the road later this morning.