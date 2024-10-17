Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men were detained after a police ‘routine’ traffic stop in Woodhouse, Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said they stopped a car on Tuesday afternoon on Vicar Lane, Woodhouse.

Officers were seen in the village, on the outskirts of Sheffield, and police later confirmed that officers had taken action at 2.40pm after stopping the car.

It said: “Officers on patrol in the Woodhouse area of Sheffield stopped a vehicle as part of a routine traffic stop.

“The car, a black VW Golf, was brought to a stop by officers on Vicar Lane and two men aged 19 and 29 were detained and processed for possession of a class B drug.”