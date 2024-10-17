Woodhouse arrests Vicar Lane: Two detained by police in Sheffield after 'routine' car stop

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 17th Oct 2024, 10:33 BST
Two men were detained after a police ‘routine’ traffic stop in Woodhouse, Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said they stopped a car on Tuesday afternoon on Vicar Lane, Woodhouse.

Officers were seen in the village, on the outskirts of Sheffield, and police later confirmed that officers had taken action at 2.40pm after stopping the car.

South Yorkshire Police issued a statement.

It said: “Officers on patrol in the Woodhouse area of Sheffield stopped a vehicle as part of a routine traffic stop.

 “The car, a black VW Golf, was brought to a stop by officers on Vicar Lane and two men aged 19 and 29 were detained and processed for possession of a class B drug.”

