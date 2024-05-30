Woodbourn Road: Police issue update on everyone injured in and arrested after mass brawl in Sheffield

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 30th May 2024, 15:49 BST
A total of 21 people were taken to hospital after the mass brawl

South Yorkshire Police has issued an update on those injured following a serious incident involving dozens of people in Sheffield.

At 2.25pm on Saturday (May 25), the police were called to reports of disorder among a large group of people fighting in the street at Woodbourn Road in Attercliffe.

Twenty-four people were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder offences, one on suspicion of threats to kill, and one on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon. They have since been released on police bail pending further questioning and investigation.

Officers arrested a total of 26 people following a mass brawl on Woodbourn Road in Sheffield on Saturday, May 25.

Today (May 30), five days after the fight, the force has released an update on those injured in the brawl. While it had previously been reported that 22 people had been injured, the force has now confirmed it was 21 people.

A spokesperson said: “Twenty-one people were taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening and four people remain in hospital in a stable condition.

“Our detectives and investigation team continue to work round the clock on the extensive investigation to establish the circumstances of the disorder.”

They added that neighbourhood officers will be undertaking patrols in the area, and offering support to the local community.

