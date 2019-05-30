Women under arrest over stabbing in Sheffield
Two women have been arrested over a stabbing on the Shiregreen estate in Sheffield.
By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 30 May, 2019, 13:57
South Yorkshire Police said the women were arrested after a man was stabbed in Renathorpe Road at around 7.30am today.
A 25-year-old man was taken to the Northern General Hospital after he was stabbed in his stomach.
He requires surgery but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
The two women arrested over the incident are being held on suspicion of wounding with intent.
They are 26 and 27 years old.
More to follow.