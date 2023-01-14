Woman who fled war in Ukraine 'devastated' as bag containing passports and mobile phones stolen at Ice Sheffield

The 18-year-old woman was with her sister, when she placed her bag on a bench, at the popular venue. But while their backs were turned, the bag, which contained their passports and mobile phones, was taken. Police have now released a CCTV image of a man they are tracing in connection with the incident, which happened on Thursday, December 19, at 4pm.
PC Sarah Morgan said the victim, who was forced to flee her home in Ukraine when the war with Russia broke out last February, has been left ‘devastated’ by the incident. She said: “Her life has already been turned upside down after she left her home in Ukraine in February. The victim’s dad drove her, her sister and mum to Moldova with nothing more than a backpack each.
“Their entire life has disappeared – her dad’s business, mum’s shop and home. The victim is applying to study at university and needs her passport for the process.”
A police spokesperson added that officers believe the man pictured in the CCTV could hold vital information and would like to speak to him, or anyone who recognises him. Members of the public can contact the force via live webchat, the online portal or by calling 101, quoting crime number 14/224109/22 of 19 December 2022. Alternatively, you can pass information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.