The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told police she was at the house in Sheffield where then Owls footballer Claude Dielna and his brother Joel lived when the attack happened in 2016.

Jurors at Chester Crown Court heard she was at the house owned by French player Dielna, who had left to go to training, and was sitting on a bed chatting to Matturie when he assaulted her. In a 2016 police video played in court, she said: “He started to kiss me. I said, 'What are you doing?' He forced himself on top of me. I told him to get off. He said, 'Just enjoy it.' I was shouting at him, 'Get off! Get off! Stop!'"

Louis Saha Matturie has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Sheffield Wednesday footballer's house in Sheffield. He is appearing at Chester Crown Court, where he has denied multiple sex offences against a string of young women. Photo: David Rawcliffe/PA

She alleged Matturie also groped her before he stopped and got off her, then she grabbed her phone and left the house and later did not respond to his social media messages to her. Matturie, aged 41, denies assaulting her on a day between September 30 and November 1 2016.

The jury heard the witness, who lived and worked in Sheffield, had got to know footballers at a shisha bar in the city. She told police about clubbing nights and ‘after parties’ in Manchester, attended by Matturie, Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy and others. She was not a football fan, the court heard, and at one party she failed to recognise Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who became ‘mardy’ and asked her: "Do you know who I am?"

It was after the alleged assault by Matturie, jurors heard, that she began attending clubs and parties in Manchester, where she saw him at a club and he spoke to her. “He said let's just forget about the past and started preaching to me about God,” she told police. “I said, 'Yes. Whatever,'” she added.

At another party, at an apartment in Chapel Street near Manchester city centre in March last year, she said Mendy and Wan-Bissaka were there along with more than 20 women, who came at Matturie's instigation, it was alleged. At the party she said Wan-Bissaka said to her: “Do you know who I am?” She continued: “I said, 'I don't know who you are.' He showed me his Instagram and then I realised who he was. He got a bit mardy.”

Prosecutors have alleged Mendy is a ‘predator’ who ‘turned the pursuit of women for sex into a game’, while Matturie, his ‘fixer’, is alleged to have had the job of finding young women for sex. Mendy denies seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six young women. Matturie, of Eccles, Salford, denies six counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault relating to seven young women. Both men say if any sex did take place with women or girls it was consensual.