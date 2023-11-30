Do you know the woman pictured?

A woman is wanted after staff at a Sheffield KFC were racially and physically abused by a member of the public.

The incident took place at around 6.30pm on August 13 at the fast food restaurant in Queens Road, Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police want to speak to this woman after staff at a KFC on Queens Road, Sheffield, were racially and physically abused.

Officers say a woman was racially and physically abusive to staff.

Police now believe the woman pictured could help them with their investigation and are asking for help to identify her.

If you recognise this woman, you can contact SYP online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 813 of August 13.