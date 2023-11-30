Woman wanted by police after staff at Sheffield KFC are racially and physically abused
Do you know the woman pictured?
and live on Freeview channel 276
A woman is wanted after staff at a Sheffield KFC were racially and physically abused by a member of the public.
The incident took place at around 6.30pm on August 13 at the fast food restaurant in Queens Road, Sheffield.
Officers say a woman was racially and physically abusive to staff.
Police now believe the woman pictured could help them with their investigation and are asking for help to identify her.
Do you know the woman pictured?
If you recognise this woman, you can contact SYP online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 813 of August 13.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org