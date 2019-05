A Sheffield woman is set to stand trial accused of assault and aggravated burglary, after she entered not guilty pleas to the charges she faces during a hearing held today.

Kiera Flowers, 28, of Hinde House Lane, Firth Park was charged with the offences, in connection with an alleged attack on a woman in Longley in March this year.

Flowers denied the offences during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.

A trial date has now been fixed for August 14 this year.