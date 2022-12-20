The victim of a South Yorkshire hit-and-run who still suffers pain one year on asks why police have not contacted her over the last 12 months.

Bethany Louise Earl had been enjoying an afternoon’s shopping at Rotherham’s Parkgate Shopping precinct at around 5pm on November 27, 2021, when she went to use a zebra crossing on Stadium Way.

But little did she know how a nearby Sports Direct had reportedly just been targeted in a robbery, and the three offenders were at that exact moment making their escape in a silver Mazda.

As the 25-year-old went to cross the road, the getaway car reportedly cut in front of other motorists, struck her and left the scene.

Bethany Louise Earl, 25, was knocked down in a hit and run on Stadium Way at Rotherham's Parkgate Shopping precinct on November 27, 2021. But she says she has now not been contacted by police in nearly a year.

Bethany told The Star: “I went to cross the road. The driver of a van that stopped even waved me across. Then, out of nowhere, I heard tires screeching.

“There was no time. The car hit me across my knees and ran over my foot. I was able to make it to the other side before I just collapsed. I was in so much pain.”

In the aftermath, Beth got the details of the van driver who witnessed the incident, and later gathered the details of witnesses from a nearby Frankie & Benny’s, before she was taken to hospital.

But now, Bethany claims South Yorkshire Police has not contacted her in more than a year – and she wants to know if the offenders will ever be brought to justice.

Bethany Louise Earl says she still suffers from chronic pain in her foot and knees as a result of the yet-unsolved hit-and-run.

The Rawmarsh resident says the last she heard from the force was a letter on January 5, saying officers would soon visit to take a statement. She claimed they never did.

Bethany said: “I just feel really disappointed. If anything else happened to me I feel like I wouldn’t be supported by the police. If it was a child knocked down this would be a different story.

“I don’t know how they managed to lose them [the driver]. They said they had their registration and were following them after the robbery.

“I’m still living with pain in my knees and right foot. I’m due to have surgery soon. I have a lot of bad dreams and can’t go back to Parkgate, when I used to go there a lot.”

The Star contacted South Yorkshire Police to ask why Bethany had not been contacted for her statement or updated about the incident since January. A spokesperson said the case has been closed pending further enquiries.

They said: “​We understand incidents like this are really distressing for those involved and sadly often cause both physical and emotional harm to victims.

“Since this time, officers have carried out a number of enquiries, including CCTV investigations, in an attempt to identify the driver of the vehicle. Unfortunately, so far, the driver of the vehicle has not been identified.

