Woman sexually assaulted on train heading from Sheffield to Hull, police appeal for information
On Sunday September 21, between 9pm and 9.45pm, a man sat next to a woman on a train heading from Sheffield to Hull.
It is understood that this man proceeded to make inappropriate comments towards her, before sexually assaulting her.
A member of the public reported the incident to a conductor who in turn contacted British Transport Police.
Officers met the train at Hull Paragon Interchange and arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of sexual assault. He has since been bailed.
They are now appealing for witnesses to come forward to help with their investigations.
Don’t miss out on the city’s biggest stories with our daily newsletter, which highlights the latest news. From breaking news to crime, business, local politics, sport and much more.
A force spokesperson said: “Officers believe that several members of the public saw the incident and the discomfort of the woman, and would urge anyone who witnessed anything to get in touch.
“Anyone who witnessed anything is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 554 of 21 September.
“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”