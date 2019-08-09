Woman sexually assaulted by man in Barnsley town centre
A woman was subjected to a terrifying sexual assault in Barnsley town centre.
By Lee Peace
Friday, 09 August, 2019, 12:26
The 20-year-old victim was walking along Peel Street when a man reportedly approached her and sexually assaulted her.
Police have now released an e-fit picture of a man they are tracing in connection with the incident, which happened on July 14 at 1.15am.
PC Davey Mitchell said: “The victim in this case has been extremely brave and her resilience to what has happened is admirable.
The attacker is described as white, bald, aged in his 30s, and he is reported to have been wearing a black jacket and black jeans on the night of the offence.