Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

WARNING: Contains upsetting images

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman has been sentenced after leaving her dog to become so emaciated that he was put to sleep to end his suffering.

Wally, a 13 year old Staffordshire Bull Terrier, had to be put to sleep as he was barely breathing and only had a very faint heartbeat when he was finally taken to a vet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RSPCA was contacted by vets in Sheffield on March 7 when Wally arrived.

RSPCA inspector Leanne Booth, who investigated the case, said: “Wally was emaciated, had fur loss … and several sores on his body. He was collapsed and did not appear to be breathing.

“The vet informed me that Wally was registered at the practice as a 13 and a half year old brindle entire male Staffordshire bull terrier but was unrecognisable.

“He said he’d never seen a dog in such poor condition.”

Dominika Wojnar, aged 43, of Alexandra Road, Dronfield, said she had struggled to take care of him due to financial pressures and struggles as a single parent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vets found a faint heartbeat, but put Wally to sleep to end his suffering.

Wally arrived at the vets in an "emaciated" condition | RSPCA

The vet said, had Wally not arrived, he would have likely died within hours.

He said Wally suffered unnecessarily as a result of neglect.

Wojnar pleaded guilty to one offence of causing unnecessary suffering and was sentenced at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dominika Wojnar, aged 43, of Alexandra Road, Dronfield, has been sentenced after leaving her dog to become so emaciated that he was put to sleep to end his suffering | RSPCA

She was sentenced on Friday (November 8) to 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.

She was ordered to pay £554 in costs, and was disqualified from keeping animals for 10 years.