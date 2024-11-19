Woman sentenced for causing suffering to "emaciated," "unrecognisable" dog who had to be put down

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 19th Nov 2024, 08:13 GMT
WARNING: Contains upsetting images

A woman has been sentenced after leaving her dog to become so emaciated that he was put to sleep to end his suffering.

Wally, a 13 year old Staffordshire Bull Terrier, had to be put to sleep as he was barely breathing and only had a very faint heartbeat when he was finally taken to a vet.

The RSPCA was contacted by vets in Sheffield on March 7 when Wally arrived.

RSPCA inspector Leanne Booth, who investigated the case, said: “Wally was emaciated, had fur loss … and several sores on his body. He was collapsed and did not appear to be breathing.

“The vet informed me that Wally was registered at the practice as a 13 and a half year old brindle entire male Staffordshire bull terrier but was unrecognisable.

“He said he’d never seen a dog in such poor condition.” 

Dominika Wojnar, aged 43, of Alexandra Road, Dronfield, said she had struggled to take care of him due to financial pressures and struggles as a single parent.

Vets found a faint heartbeat, but put Wally to sleep to end his suffering. 

Wally arrived at the vets in an "emaciated" condition
Wally arrived at the vets in an "emaciated" condition | RSPCA

The vet said, had Wally not arrived, he would have likely died within hours.

He said Wally suffered unnecessarily as a result of neglect.

Wojnar pleaded guilty to one offence of causing unnecessary suffering and was sentenced at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court.

Dominika Wojnar, aged 43, of Alexandra Road, Dronfield, has been sentenced after leaving her dog to become so emaciated that he was put to sleep to end his suffering
Dominika Wojnar, aged 43, of Alexandra Road, Dronfield, has been sentenced after leaving her dog to become so emaciated that he was put to sleep to end his suffering | RSPCA

She was sentenced on Friday (November 8) to 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.

She was ordered to pay £554 in costs, and was disqualified from keeping animals for 10 years.

