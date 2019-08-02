Woman sectioned under Mental Health Act after damaging multiple cars at Sheffield's Northern General Hospital
A woman has been detained after allegedly causing damage to multiple vehicles at Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital.
By Lee Peace
Friday, 02 August, 2019, 10:52
A witness claimed a number of cars had been damaged on Tuesday morning.
South Yorkshire Police have now confirmed a 56-year-old woman was ‘arrested near to the hospital on suspicion of criminal damage.’
The force added that she has ‘since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act.’