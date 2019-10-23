Woman robbed in broad daylight in Sheffield street

A woman was robbed in broad daylight in a Sheffield street this afternoon.

By Lee Peace
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 6:04 pm
Updated Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 6:14 pm

Police were called out to the incident in Gleadless Road, Gleadless, at 3pm.

Gleadless Road

A force spokesperson said: “It is understood that a woman was robbed by persons unknown.

“Officers are currently in the area carrying out enquiries and this is ongoing.”