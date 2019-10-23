Woman robbed in broad daylight in Sheffield street
A woman was robbed in broad daylight in a Sheffield street this afternoon.
Police were called out to the incident in Gleadless Road, Gleadless, at 3pm.
A force spokesperson said: “It is understood that a woman was robbed by persons unknown.
“Officers are currently in the area carrying out enquiries and this is ongoing.”