Woman 'repeatedly sexually assaulted' on train between Leeds and Meadowhall in Sheffield
It is reported a woman was repeatedly sexually assaulted on a train bound for Meadowhall in Sheffield between 12pm and 1pm on August 1, 2024.
British Transport Police (BTP) investigators have released CCTV images of a man they believe could hold information useful to their enquiries.
The images suggest the incident took place on a Northern Rail service.
Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting incident number 437 of August 1, 2024.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.