The British Transport Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to after a woman was sexually assaulted on a train between Leeds and Sheffield.

It is reported a woman was repeatedly sexually assaulted on a train bound for Meadowhall in Sheffield between 12pm and 1pm on August 1, 2024.

British Transport Police (BTP) investigators have released CCTV images of a man they believe could hold information useful to their enquiries.

British Transport Police would like to identify this man after a woman was repeatedly sexually assaulted on a train from Leeds to Sheffield. | BTP

The images suggest the incident took place on a Northern Rail service.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting incident number 437 of August 1, 2024.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.