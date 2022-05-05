Woman left ‘shaken’ after being spat at by man in unprovoked attack in Doncaster

At 12pm on Saturday (April 30), the woman was working in a William Hill branch on Market Place in the town centre when a man entered the shop.

The man is then reported to have followed the woman outside before spitting in her face and swearing at her. This is said to be an unprovoked attack and the woman was left shaken afterwards.

The police have now issued a picture of a man who they believe was involved in the incident and have appealed to the public for help in assisting them in their investigation.

Do you recognise this man?

In a statement, the force said: “Do you recognise this man? We hope he can assist our investigation.”