Woman left bleeding after couple crashed into her car during Sheffield police chase
A woman was left bloodied and bruised after her car was smashed into during a police chase through Sheffield.
Police attempted to stop a man on Herringthorpe Road, Rotherham, at around 12.10pm on Thursday before he sped away from officers.
The man raced away from the chasing police but crashed into the back of a car on Holgate Crescent before smashing into another parked car.
A 40-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of failing to stop and burglary. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.
Dramatic CCTV footage from the scene shows a man escape out of the car following the crash and tried to run away into a neighbour’s garden.
A woman then emerges from the car and races away in another direction.
Another woman then stumbles out of a silver car, hit during the crash, and crawls towards the pavement where she is comforted by residents.
One onlooker said that the woman was bleeding from her nose following the crash but stressed the incident could have been ‘much worse’.
They said: “We heard a big bang and ran outside. The red car was just crashing into the neighbour’s van.
“The driver got out and ran and there was a female in the passenger seat. As we got to the lady that was injured to help her, the female passenger got out of the car and ran through the gardens.
“We checked the car to make sure there was nobody else injured and then I called an ambulance. The lady was bleeding from her nose and very shaken up.
“All the neighbours cars were damaged. The police gave chase and caught a man in a neighbour’s garden but the female got away.
"It's fortunate it was in the middle of the day because at 3pm, when school is out, there would have been children playing in the street and it could have been so much worse.”
Any information call police on 101.