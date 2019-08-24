Woman injured outside Sheffield Cathedral
A 37-year-old woman was found injured in her mouth and foot outside Sheffield Cathedral on Saturday morning.
By Rahmah Ghazali
Saturday, 24 August, 2019, 11:40
South Yorkshire Police said they received an emergency call at 8.50am and attended to the distressed woman at Church Street.
A police car and an ambulance were seen outside the cathedral.
No other details were provided by the police as enquiries are still ongoing.