Woman injured outside Sheffield Cathedral

A 37-year-old woman was found injured in her mouth and foot outside Sheffield Cathedral on Saturday morning.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Saturday, 24 August, 2019, 11:40
An ambulance and a police car were seen outside Sheffield Cathedral on Church Street this morning. Picture by Andy Nurse.

South Yorkshire Police said they received an emergency call at 8.50am and attended to the distressed woman at Church Street.

A police car and an ambulance were seen outside the cathedral.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

No other details were provided by the police as enquiries are still ongoing.

An ambulance and a police car were seen outside Sheffield Cathedral on Church Street this morning. Picture by Andy Nurse.