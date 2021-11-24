The 59-year-old was walking along Willington Road, near Firth Park, towards the stop on Sicey Avenue, when she was approached from behind at 6.39am

Her attacker then spun her around, hitting her in the face and stealing her bag.

The attack, which happened at a time before most of Sheffield’s rush hour traffic had started, happened on Wednesday, November 17.

A woman was attacked in a violent robbery on Willington Road, near Firth Park

The woman who was the victim required medical treatment, as she needed a number of stitches, and she suffered eye injuries in the attack, said South Yorkshire Police, who are investigating the robbery.

Officers from the force are now appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage from cars to help them find the robber.

Investigating Officer, Steve Pickering said: “There was nothing of value in the woman’s bag – however this was a very nasty incident which resulted in a woman being assaulted.

“We are following up lines of enquiry, but as the victim was approached from behind, we are relying on any passing members of the public to come forward with a description of anyone suspicious in the area that morning.

“Please check your dash cam footage if you were travelling along Willington Road, there could be something seemingly innocent on there which could help progress our inquiry.”