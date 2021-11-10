A number of roads were sealed off around Eyre Street in Sheffield city centre yesterday after concerns were raised for the welfare of a woman in a car park

Emergency services were deployed to Eyre Street in the city centre at 10.20am yesterday following concerns for the welfare of a woman.

A number of streets were closed off for hours while specialist police officers spoke to the woman in the car park and helped her to safety.

Members of the public were urged to avoid the area at the time.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers would like to thank people for their patience while an area around Eyre Street in Sheffield city centre was closed to the public during an ongoing incident yesterday.

​”We were called by a member of the public at about 10.20am to inform us that a woman was high up on the multi-storey car park on Eyre Street and they were concerned for her safety.

“Officers attended and specially trained negotiators were called to try and speak to the woman.

“The roads were also closed around the scene and remained so for most of the day while officers spoke to the woman. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and wardens from Sheffield City Council were also in attendance.

“The woman has now come down from the building and was transported to Northern General Hospital by medical staff.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience while the incident was dealt with and for heeding our messages to avoid the area if possible.”