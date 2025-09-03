A woman had her handbag snatched from her in broad daylight earlier today.

Police responded to calls regarding a robbery on Littlefield Lane in Wombwell at 9.33am this morning (September 3).

It is believed that a man took her handbag from her as she was walking, and quickly attempted to flee.

Police are investigating after a woman had her handbag stolen while walking down the street in broad daylight. | Google

Thankfully, the handbag has since been found and no injuries were reported.

Police enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 9.33am today we were called to reports of a robbery on Littlefield Lane in the Wombwell area of Barnsley.

“It is reported that a man approached a woman while she was walking down the street, and took her handbag before fleeing.

“Officers attended and located the handbag a short distance away. No injuries have been reported.”