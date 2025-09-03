Woman walking down street has handbag snatched from her in broad daylight in Wombwell, Barnsley
Police responded to calls regarding a robbery on Littlefield Lane in Wombwell at 9.33am this morning (September 3).
It is believed that a man took her handbag from her as she was walking, and quickly attempted to flee.
Thankfully, the handbag has since been found and no injuries were reported.
Police enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 9.33am today we were called to reports of a robbery on Littlefield Lane in the Wombwell area of Barnsley.
“It is reported that a man approached a woman while she was walking down the street, and took her handbag before fleeing.
“Officers attended and located the handbag a short distance away. No injuries have been reported.”