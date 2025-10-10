Breaking

Burncross Road, Chapeltown: Woman fighting for life after falling from moving car - man arrested

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 10th Oct 2025, 11:38 BST
This is the scene on a Sheffield street this morning, after a woman was left fighting for life after falling from a moving car.

At 6.32am, emergency services were alerted to reports of a road traffic incident at Burncross Road, Chapeltown, Sheffield.

It is reported that a woman in her 30s fell from a moving car and suffered life-threatening injuries.

She remains in hospital at this time and her family is aware.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

Police are dealing with a road traffic incident in Chapeltown this morningplaceholder image
Police are dealing with a road traffic incident in Chapeltown this morning | David Kessen/ NW

Part of Burncross Road, Chapeltown, is cordoned off and remains under police guard. The cordon was extended at around 10.30am

A police specialist collisions investigations van is on the scene along with half a dozen other police vehicles.

Police are dealing with a serious incident on Burncross Road, Chapeltown, todayplaceholder image
Police are dealing with a serious incident on Burncross Road, Chapeltown, today | NW/ David Kessen

Officers could be seen examining the area earlier, with a number of yellow plastic markers on the ground.

One resident claims there have been four collisions on the street this week.

The road forms part of a bus route.

