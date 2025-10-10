Burncross Road, Chapeltown: Woman fighting for life after falling from moving car - man arrested
At 6.32am, emergency services were alerted to reports of a road traffic incident at Burncross Road, Chapeltown, Sheffield.
It is reported that a woman in her 30s fell from a moving car and suffered life-threatening injuries.
She remains in hospital at this time and her family is aware.
A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in police custody.
Emergency services remain at the scene.
Part of Burncross Road, Chapeltown, is cordoned off and remains under police guard. The cordon was extended at around 10.30am
A police specialist collisions investigations van is on the scene along with half a dozen other police vehicles.
Officers could be seen examining the area earlier, with a number of yellow plastic markers on the ground.
One resident claims there have been four collisions on the street this week.
The road forms part of a bus route.