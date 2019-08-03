Woman dies in Sheffield horror crash as man is arrested

A woman has died in hospital several days after being hit by a car in Sheffield.

By Lee Peace
Saturday, 03 August, 2019, 08:51

A Mercedes A160 reportedly hit an 89-year-old woman pedestrian in Shiregreen Road, Wincobank, before travelling further up the street and colliding with a parked car in Jenkin Road.

Read More

Read More
'Substantial threat to life' as battle continues to make safe Peak District dam on verge of collapse

The woman was taken to hospital with extensive injuries following the collision on Wednesday at about 9.55am and South Yorkshire Police has confirmed that she sadly died from her injuries on Friday.

RTA along Wincobank Avenue and Jenkin Road. Picture: NSST-31-07-19-RTAWincobank-4

In a statement, the force said: “Her family are being supported by our specialist officers.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The driver of the Mercedes, a 54-year-old man, was also taken to hospital and has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

RTA along Wincobank Avenue and Jenkin Road. Picture: NSST-31-07-19-RTAWincobank-3