Woman dies in Sheffield horror crash as man is arrested
A woman has died in hospital several days after being hit by a car in Sheffield.
A Mercedes A160 reportedly hit an 89-year-old woman pedestrian in Shiregreen Road, Wincobank, before travelling further up the street and colliding with a parked car in Jenkin Road.
The woman was taken to hospital with extensive injuries following the collision on Wednesday at about 9.55am and South Yorkshire Police has confirmed that she sadly died from her injuries on Friday.
In a statement, the force said: “Her family are being supported by our specialist officers.”
The driver of the Mercedes, a 54-year-old man, was also taken to hospital and has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody as enquiries continue.