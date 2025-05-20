Parson Cross: Woman charged with attempted murder of police officer on Sheffield estate

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 20th May 2025, 10:00 BST
A woman has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer following an incident on a Sheffield estate.

Rachel Hale, of Mapplebeck Road, has been charged with attempted murder.

Most Popular
A woman, 34, has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer following an incident in Colley Road, Parson Cross, Sheffield, on May 16, 2025.placeholder image
A woman, 34, has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer following an incident in Colley Road, Parson Cross, Sheffield, on May 16, 2025. | National World, Google Maps

The charge relates to an incident while officers were responding to a call on Colley Road, Parson Cross, on Friday, May 16, at 12.05am.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 34-year-old suspect has been remanded in custody and will next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on June 12.

A statement released by South Yorkshire Police does not specify if anyone was injured during the incident or what the original incident being dealth with was on May 16.

Related topics:SheffieldPolice officerSouth Yorkshire Policemurder
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice