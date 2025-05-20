A woman has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer following an incident on a Sheffield estate.

Rachel Hale, of Mapplebeck Road, has been charged with attempted murder.

A woman, 34, has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer following an incident in Colley Road, Parson Cross, Sheffield, on May 16, 2025. | National World, Google Maps

The charge relates to an incident while officers were responding to a call on Colley Road, Parson Cross, on Friday, May 16, at 12.05am.

The 34-year-old suspect has been remanded in custody and will next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on June 12.

A statement released by South Yorkshire Police does not specify if anyone was injured during the incident or what the original incident being dealth with was on May 16.