A 40-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a serious assault, where two shop workers were injured.

At 12.20am on Wednesday, October 30, South Yorkshire Police was called to reports of a serious assault on Firth Park Road in Sheffield.

It is reported that a shop worker, a man in his 20s, was stabbed while trying to stop a charity box from being taken. It is alleged that another worker was also bitten on the hand.

Two shopworkers have been injured during a shoplifting incident on Firth Park Road, Sheffield. | Google

Katrina Dixon, of no fixed abode, has been charged with wounding with intent, theft from a shop and possession of a knife blade/ sharp pointed article in a public place.

Dixon is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today, Thursday, October 31.