Katrina Dixon: Woman charged after shop workers ‘stabbed’ and 'bitten' in Sheffield
A 40-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a serious assault, where two shop workers were injured.
At 12.20am on Wednesday, October 30, South Yorkshire Police was called to reports of a serious assault on Firth Park Road in Sheffield.
It is reported that a shop worker, a man in his 20s, was stabbed while trying to stop a charity box from being taken. It is alleged that another worker was also bitten on the hand.
Katrina Dixon, of no fixed abode, has been charged with wounding with intent, theft from a shop and possession of a knife blade/ sharp pointed article in a public place.
Dixon is due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today, Thursday, October 31.