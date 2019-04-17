Have your say

A Yorkshire woman who was spared jail after having sex with her partner in a Domino’s has been jailed for attacking a police officer.

Daniella Hirst, 30, of Bridlington, appeared at Scarborough Magistrates on Friday, April 12 where she was jailed for 16 weeks for an assault on an emergency worker.

Daniella Hirst was spared jail in 2017

On Novermber 15, 2018, Hirst kicked a police constable three times in the back.

She changed her plea to guilty on the day of the trial having previously pleaded not guilty.

She has previously appeared in 2017 on charges of outraging public decency after footage was leaked of her and her then partner having sex in the Domino’s takeaway on Victoria Road.

Police were first alerted to the incident when Dominos staff shared CCTV footage on social media.

The clip went viral online and attracted attention from the national press.

Footage showed Daniella on her knees in front of her partner before cutting to the pair stood together at the counter.

Daniella then allegedly performs a sex act on her partner, who is wearing a Leeds United shirt, before having sex against the counter.

The pair had been drinking in Leeds during the day following Leeds United’s 1-0 win over Sheffiedl Wednesday.

Hirst plead guilty to that offence and was given a 12-month community order.

Hirst is now behind bars in HMP Low Newton in Durham, England