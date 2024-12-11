Woman attacks neighbour's house with hammer - then pretends CCTV pictures were fake
South Yorkshire Police were sent out to a disturbance, which had seen Patricia Barron, aged 65, of Grafton Street, Barnsley, attacking the door and windows of a neighbour’s property with a hammer.
Barnsley magistrates were told Barron had left her property at 5pm on March 27, carrying a hammer and a mallet, which she then used to damage a man’s home by hitting a door and window with the weapons.
Barron attended a police interview on April 24, during which she claimed that CCTV footage of her carrying a hammer had been doctored to artificially place the weapon in her hand.
Police officers charged her with two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and one count of criminal damage.
Despite the claims she made during her interview, Barron pleaded guilty to all charges at Barnsley Magistrates' Court on November 6 and was jailed at the same court on Thursday, December 5.
She was jailed for six months and given a three-year restraining order against the man whose property she had damaged.
The mallet and hammer she had carried during the incident were forfeited and destroyed, and Barron was also ordered to pay £1,669 in compensation.