Woman arrested over robbery of elderly person in Sheffield
A woman has been arrested over the robbery of an elderly person in Sheffield.
Monday, 30th September 2019, 19:13 pm
Updated
Monday, 30th September 2019, 19:15 pm
The alleged incident happened in City Road earlier today.
The Sheffield South East Neighbourhood Policing Team posted details about the incident on Facebook.
They said: “Big thank you to the members of the community who witnessed the roberry of an elderly victim today on City Road, Sheffield.
“Due to their bravery we were able to arrest a female suspect.”